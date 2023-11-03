SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State baseball coach Keith Guttin officially announced that he will retire at the end of the 2024 campaign Friday.

This will be Guttin’s 42nd season coaching Bears baseball.

Guttin arrived on campus in 1975 as a second baseman on Bill Rowe’s Bears team and has been at Missouri State ever since.

In his four decades in the dugout, Guttin has 1,373 wins, that’s the most victories in the history of MSU athletics.

As a mentor, 137 of his players have signed professional contracts and 21 have advanced to the major leagues.

For Keith Guttin, the players always came first.

“The players come first. That is what I learned from him. (Bill Rowe) And hopefully that’s what the next person will do as well. When I got here as a 27 year old, I didn’t think about the future. I thought about the next day. Then when you started getting into the competition part, the only thing on your mind is the next game. Not the one that ended 10 minutes ago. So that’s kind of how we approached it for all these years,” said Guttin.