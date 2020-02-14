Guttin anxious to get 2020 campaign underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State baseball Bears will start the 2020 campaign Friday afternoon at Central Arkansas.

The Bears were picked to finish second in preseason conference poll.

This will be Keith Guttin’s 38th year as Missouri State’s head coach.

And he returns 19 lettermen from last year’s 20-36 team.

Outfielder’s Jack Duffy and Dakota Kotowski were both named preseason All-Valley.

As is tradition, Missouri State plays its first 13 games on the road.

Guttin says his team is anxious to get started and improve on last year’s showing.

“I’ve been looking forward to it for many months as you might expect. I’m encouraged with how hard our guys worked in the fall. A good preseason we actually intersquaded today. So excited to get it going,” said Guttin.