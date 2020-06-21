Grizzlies hire Ahearn as Assistant Coach

MEMPHIS, Tn. – The Memphis Grizzlies have hired former Missouri State Men’s Basketball standout Blake Ahearn as an Assistant Coach.

Ahearn played 129 games for the Bears from 2003-2007, averaging 13 points a game.

After that, he played professionally from 2007-2015 including with the Heat, Spurs and Jazz.

He then coached at Clayton and DeSmet High Schools in St. Louis.

Ahearn leaves the Austin Spurs to join the Grizzlies.

He’s been coaching the Spurs since 2017, guiding them to a G-League title in 2018.