Gregg Marshall resigns as head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State University

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Marshall Friday, March 16, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright has accepted the resignation of head men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall, effective immediately.

“This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university, and, most importantly, the student-athletes,” Marshall said. “I remain grateful for my years spent at Wichita State. I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty. I am incredibly proud of this men’s basketball program and all it has achieved over the past 14 years and am confident of its continued success.”

As part of Marshall’s resignation, the university has agreed to a contract settlement for $7.75 million to be paid over a period of six years. The university’s Intercollegiate Athletic Association will cover the settlement.

“Our student-athletes are our primary concern,” said Director of Athletics Darron Boatright. “While the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under Coach Marshall, this decision is in the best interest of the university, its student-athletes, and the WSU community. WSU will continue its pursuit of excellence with the help of its student-athletes, staff, and loyal supporters of the basketball program.”

“I’m incredibly proud of this basketball program. Our family – Lynn, Kellen, and Maggie – love Wichita,” said Gregg Marshall.

Assistant Coach Isaac Brown will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

Marshall’s resignation came after an internal investigation into allegations that he mistreated players.

Last month, former Wichita State forward Shaq Morris told Stadium he was punched twice by Marshall, the school’s all-time winningest coach, during an October 2015 practice, and former guard Ty Taylor said he saw it happen. They were the only players who agreed to be identified.

Last spring, six scholarship Shockers players plus a walk-on also transferred. In addition, 2020 commit Ja’Dun Michael asked out of his letter of intent.