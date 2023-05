REPUBLIC, Mo–In Class 1, Greenwood was playing in its first ever quarterfinal.

This is the Blue Jays second year of baseball.

Greenwood facing the Cooter Wildcats.

And the Wildcats score in the first, Hayden Nazarenus singles to right, Rhoads Lynn scores it’s 1-0.

Then Lukas Barnes lifts this fly ball to right, it drops in, that allows Nazarenus to score it’s 2-0.

It was 4-0 Cooter when Greenwood’s Chance Rose drives in Will Duncan, but it wasn’t enough Cooter beats the Jays 14-3.