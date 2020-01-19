Greenwood’s Mohammed makes Tournament of Champions history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For Greenwood standout Aminu Mohammed, the Blue Jays journey at the Tournament of Champions did not end the way he wanted.

Greenwood fell to Christ the King (NY) in the 5th place game, 71-67.

Still, Mohammed tallied a whopping 38 points and 23 rebounds in the defeat.

With that, he finished the tournament with 100 points over three games.

He’s just the fifth player in tournament history to reach the mark.

Mohammed’s 23 rebounds in the game and 52 rebounds in the tournament both set records for the event.

Even still, Mohammed was hoping to end on a win.

“To me, that’s good,” Mohammed said. “I was able to put effort to try to help my team win. And, you know, that’s just the individual stuff. It matters, but it still doesn’t matter if I couldn’t get my team the win that it deserves.”