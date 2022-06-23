SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The NBA will conduct it’s annual draft Thursday night in Brooklyn, NY.

And a former Greenwood Blue Jay is hoping to hear his name called.

For Aminu Mohammed, it’s a journey that’s gone from Africa, to Springfield, and hopefully to the NBA.

Aminu Mohammed’s world will change in the next 24 hours.

But he’s used to that.

At 14 he moved to the Baltimore area from Nigeria.

As a sophomore he moved to Springfield.

And Thursday night Mohammed could hear his named called in the NBA Draft.

“I never imagined this opportunity in terms of being here at this stage. You know furthering my career and going to the and going to the NBA. I never saw that happening,” said NBA draft prospect Aminu Mohammed.

Aminu Mohammed arrived at Greenwood high school to be closer to his brother Kabir who was on the Missouri State Bears.

Mohammed helped the Blue Jays win a state championship and a couple of Blue and Gold titles.

And he grew into a five star recruit.

Looking back, the 20-year old loved his time in Springfield.

Mohammed:”At first I was like no, no, no I don’t want to come to Springfield. But I think that was one of the best decisions that I made. Springfield to me is like a holy ground. That’s what I call it a holy ground.”

Mohammed says Springfield’s laid-back lifestyle allowed him to concentrate on training.

“We had a basketball court at school. Missouri State had a place to train. I had different running sites, I used to run different routes,” said Mohammed.

Georgetown won the college sweepstakes for Mohammed.

He led the Hoyas with his 14 point and nine rebound a game average.

Mohammed was on the Big East All-Freshman team.

Georgetown won only six games, but Mohammed learned a lot.

“Sometimes you have to sacrifice for the good of the other. And the good of the team. Those little things helped me,” said Mohammed.

The forward stands 6-foot-five, 215 pounds.

And Mohammed was invited to the NBA Draft combine and worked out for ten different clubs including the Bulls, Nets and Timberwolves.

There are only two rounds in the NBA Draft, but if he goes unpicked, Mohammed will sign a free agent deal with one of the 30 teams.

“Hopefully I get called. But if I don’t get called it doesn’t stop. You have to keep fighting. Everybody’s part is different. All I’m looking to do it make the best out of my situation,” said Mohammed.