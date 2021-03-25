Greenwood’s Aminu Mohammed 2021 Mr. Show-Me Basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And congratulations to Greenwood Blue Jay Aminu Mohammed.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named Mohammed Mr. Show-Me Basketball.

Mohammed becomes the fourth Ozarks area player to earn that state-wide award.

Aminu Mohammed averaged 23 points, ten rebounds and three assists per game last season.

He led the Blue Jays to a 20-6 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-5 190 pound forward scored 2,709 points in his three year Greenwood career.

That is the most career points scored by a Springfield area player.

Mohammed signed to play college ball at Georgetown.

