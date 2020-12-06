Greenwood uses late rally to top Kickapoo

Willard, Mo. — In could be the most hyped up early-December basketball game in Southwest Missouri in recent years.

And it delivered.

Greenwood rallied throughout the fourth quarter and then held off Kickapoo for a 74-72 win.

Aminu Mohammed once again was the hot hand for Greenwood, scoring a game high 43 points and leading the charge during the rally.

Isaac Haney led the Chiefs with 31 points, with Anton Brookshire also adding in 20.

The game remained tight throughout the contest, with neither side gaining a clear advantage.

The Blue Jays used a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to finally gain an edge against their crosstown rival.

If nothing else, the two proved they have the power to make deep runs into the state tournament in March.