Greenwood tops West Plains, advances to semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greenwood winning streak at the Blue & Gold tournament keeps trending upwards.

The Blue Jays beat West Plains 74-43 on Tuesday to advance to the gold division’s semifinals.

The win pushes Greenwood’s streak in its own tournament up to six games.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 10-2 lead early in the first quarter.

West Plains settled in and cut the deficit to five points before Greenwood went on another run. This one would see the Blue Jays go up 21-8.

Following a 28-17 halftime lead, the Blue Jays outscored the Zizzers 46-26 in the second half to push the game out of reach.

The Blue Jays will take on Ozark/Strafford on Wednesday at 5 pm.