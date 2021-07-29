Greenwood to add baseball and volleyball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greenwood Laboratory School will add baseball and volleyball to its athletics in 2022, the school announced Thursday.

Baseball will start in the spring of 2022, led by Missouri Sports Hall of Fame coach John Hartley.

Hartley graduated from Central High School and collected 1,143 wins over his coaching career at the high school, legion and travel ball levels.

He is best known for coaching at Willard High School from 1985 to 2007 and has taken six teams over his career to the Final Four.

He also worked with 75 professional players and over 500 collegiate players.

This will be the second time Hartley has started a new high school baseball program, having done the same for New Covenant.

“To begin Greenwood Bluejay baseball in year one is awesome and unexpected,” Hartley said in a statement. “Working with the administrative team of Ron Snodgrass, Jeni Hopkins and

Darren Taylor is special and I thank them for this opportunity. I look forward to working with the students of Greenwood. Go Jays Baseball!” Coach Hartley is married to Julie, and they have two

children, Kelly, and Tyler.”

Volleyball will start in the fall of 2022.

No coach has been officially named yet, but Greenwood says that will be announced in the coming school year.