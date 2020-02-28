Greenwood survives Billings in district semis

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo–Boys high school playoff basketball Thursday night, Class 2, District 11, Greenwood against Billings in a district semifinal.

Aminu Mohammed shifts gears then drives to the rack, and the hoop it’s 2-2 early.

Then the highly recruited junior misses the jumper, but follows his own shot, gets the board and bucket, Jays up by one.

Billings has won 20 games this season, Kyler Tennnis into the lane and somehow gets the scoop shot to fall, the Wildcats were down three.

Greenwood back the other way, Nicolas Buri with the baseline jumper, 25-20 Greenwood.

And the Blue Jays win a tough one 69-56.