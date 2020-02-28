Greenwood survives Billings in district semis

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo–Boys high school playoff basketball Thursday night, Class 2, District 11, Greenwood against Billings in a district semifinal.

Aminu Mohammed shifts gears then drives to the rack, and the hoop it’s 2-2 early.

Then the highly recruited junior misses the jumper, but follows his own shot, gets the board and bucket, Jays up by one.

Billings has won 20 games this season, Kyler Tennnis into the lane and somehow gets the scoop shot to fall, the Wildcats were down three.

Greenwood back the other way, Nicolas Buri with the baseline jumper, 25-20 Greenwood.

And the Blue Jays win a tough one 69-56.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets