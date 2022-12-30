In just over 24 hours, we’ll bid farewell to 2022. But before we ring in the new year, the Pink and White Tournament needed to crown a pair of champions.

Which is exactly what Grain Valley and Republic tried to do in their White bracket championship showdown.

Republic ended Kickapoo’s bid for a three-peat in the semifinal, but could the Tigers finish off the job?

Under a minute remaining in the first quarter, Republic ahead by two, Kaemyn Bekemeier keeps her cool in the paint. The layup gave the Tigers a 15-13 lead heading into the second.

Ahead to the fourth where the Lady Bear-to-be didn’t slow down. She hits the 15-footer to give the Tigers a 43-38 advantage.

Inside the final minute, Republic just playing keep away until Molly Mason is left all alone under the hoop.

Republic downs Grain Valley 59-48 to claim the White bracket championship.

As for the champion of the Pink bracket, that prestigious title went to the winner of the Nixa, Greenwood contest.

A win by the Lady Eagles would give nixa clean sweep of the tournament, since the boys won the Gold bracket last night.

Scoring was hard to come by in the opening quarter, with less than three minutes to play it was only 5-0 Nixa, but add two more here after Sadie Conway puts in the layup. Lady Eagles in command.

With 90 seconds to go in the period, Lady Bulldogs biting back, Izzy Smith gets the transition bucket to cut the deficit to 9-7.

From there, Greenwood ran away with it. They led by 10 at half, 16 to start the fourth and go on to win big! Capturing the Pink bracket championship.