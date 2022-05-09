SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school baseball Monday, Greenwood looking for its tenth win in its first season of competition hosted Sarcoxie.

First inning no score, Tommy Pinegar drops it into shallow center, Chance Rose and Alex Widman score, two nothing Jays.

In the second Sarcoxie trails 3-2 when Caleb Chrisman chops this up the middle, Jesse Law and Tyler Cupp score, Bears up 4-3.

But the Jays respond, Trenton Zarechi with a drive to deep left, that scores Widman, Zarechi with a triple.

And Greenwood goes onto win 15-5.