Greenwood rallies past Jeff City 76-61

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Friday night, Class 3, sixth-ranked Greenwood hosting Class 5 Jefferson City.

And Jeff City off to a quick start, Exavier Wilson with a three it’s 11-6 Jeff City Jays.

But the Greenwood Blue Jays would rally, Ryan Gibbons with the deep, deep three, the Blue Jays were down by six.

Jeff City with the defense, they get the turnover, and Judah Harris gets the ball, and takes it all the way in for the layup, 21-12 Jeff City.

But Greenwood would storm back, the look inside to Nicholas Burri for two.

Greenwood rallies from a 26 point deficit to win beating Jefferson City 76-61.