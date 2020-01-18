Greenwood picks up win, Kickapoo falls in T of C

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time in school history, Greenwood is a winner in the Tournament of Champions.

The Blue Jays went on a run in the third and fourth quarters to pick up a 61-57 win over Greensboro Day.

It’s the Blue Jays’ first trip to the tournament. They will play in the consolation championship against Christ the King on Saturday.

Aminu Mohammed scored 31 and got 13 rebounds, Tommy Pinegar scored 15 and Grant Harper dished out 7 assists.

“We were just happy to get to play in it, and to get a win,” Greenwood head coach Darren Taylor said. “We aren’t going to be satisfied. We are going to try to come out and get another win tomorrow.”



“It’s amazing. First off, it’s an honor to be playing here to begin with,” Harper said. “Just to pull off a win in front of our city, at our home court, it’s pretty special.”

Kickapoo was on the other end of a late run.

The Chiefs had a seven point lead over Christ the King with under six minutes to play. That lead diminished to only one before the Royals took the lead with 1:13 to play.

“We did everything we needed to do up to that point, to be successful and win a game against a really good opponent,” Kickapoo head coach Mitch McHenry said. “To just not be able to finish the last two minutes, is just frustrating.”

Anton Brookshire had another good showing with 20 points (53 in two tournament games), Cameron Liggins went for 16 points and 9 rebounds, Elijah Bridges scored 10 points.

The Chiefs will take on Greensboro Day in the 7th place game at 2:30 on Saturday.