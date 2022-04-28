SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school soccer Thursday, third ranked Greenwood in Class 1 hosting Crocker.

And the Blue Jays open the scoring in the first half, Tess Fowler with a left footed shot that scores, and it’s 1-nothing Greenwood.

Later in that first half, the Jays score again, this time it’s Annabelle Sonnemaker, nice move, then she puts this one in top corner, 2-nothing Greenwood.

The senior would strike again, this time from long distance, that makes it 3-nothing.

And Greenwood goes to 10-2 beating Crocker 5-nothing.