Greenwood holds off RepMo challenge for Gold championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For 75 years, high school boys basketball teams celebrated the holiday break in the Blue & Gold tournament.

Despite a challenging year because of the pandemic, the 32 team event went off with no major issues.

And Thursday night was championship night.

In the Gold division, Greenwood was looking to repeat as champs against Republic.

First quarter Greenwood leads, Grant Harper kicks it to Tommy Pinegar, his deep three from the wing is nothing but net, Jays up 11-4.

Then the great defense, Aminu Mohammed gets the steal then beats everyone down the court, and flushes it home, Greenwood up nine.

Republic hanging tough though, great ball movement leads to a Tyson Young corner three, Republic trails by one at halftime.

Fourth quarter Jays up two, Mohammed stepback from the baseline, goes around and around and around and then falls, that puts Greenwood up four.

Late now Republic down five, Drew McMillin creates space and hits a deep three pointer, two point game with under 20 seconds to play.

Last second heave from the Tigers is no good and Greenwood takes its second straight Blue & Gold title 57-54.

“This being our home court we are just happy to come out with the win. It may not be the prettiest win, but it’s back-to-back, when we look back and see a class 2 school having back-to-back wins. We are happy with that for sure. Defense wins championships. It’s something we are trying to live by. We ended up playing some pretty good defense and coming out with the win,” said Greenwood senior Grant Harper.