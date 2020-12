SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Top seeded Greenwood boys basketball topped Reeds Spring 80-36 Monday in the opening round of the Blue & Gold tournament’s Gold division.

Aminu Mohammed led the way with 17 points while Victory Naboya added 14 and Nic Burri posted 11.

The Blue Jays advance to the quarterfinals where they will face West Plains coming off a 63-49 upset of eight seed Spokane, 63-49.

That game is set for 1:00 pm Tuesday in JQH Arena.