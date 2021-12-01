Greenwood cruises at Willard tournament

WILLARD, Mo–Tournament week continues in high school basketball.

At the Willard boys tournament, Greenwood faced Flippin, Arkansas.

And the Jays out to a hot start, Ryan Gibbons with the three pointer, 10-2 Greenwood.

Then Collin Clark with the catch and shoot three, 18-2 Jays, Clark had 16.

Flippin gets the offense in gear second quarter, Dalton Upchurch penetrates then kicks it out to Cody Downs who swishes the jumper.

But Greenwood was too strong, Tanner Jones with the basket, he led Greenwood with 24 points and the Jays win 84-52.