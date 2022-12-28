SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 11th annual Pink & White Lady Classic has reached the quarterfinal round.

This tournament features local girls high school teams, and four from the region.

One of those is Greenwood, Arkansas.

The Bulldogs are the top seed on the pink side and faced Ozark in the quarters.

And Ozark fighting hard early, the dish inside to Jordyn Foley for the basket, the Lady Tigers were within one 18-17.

But Greenwood would run away with it in the second quarter, anna trusty with the baseline jumper, 22-17 Bulldogs.

Then Kylah Pearcy splits the defense and gets the layup, Greenwood was up by ten.

Greenwood attacking Ozark all day, here Ella Williams drives to the hole, 31-20 Bulldogs.

And Greenwood beats Ozark 62-47.