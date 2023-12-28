SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the girls side of things, the Pink and White Lady Classic is in it’s quarterfinal rounds.

This tournament brings in some of the better girls teams from surrounding states.

This year Greenwood, Arkansas has advanced to the quarters, Thursday night facing Clever.

The Clever Blue Jays were looking for their eighth win of the season.

But faced a tough task in the Greenwood Bulldogs from Arkansas, Anna Trusty with the catch and shoot three puts the Bulldogs in front 3-2.

Then Clever with the defense, Kenzie Camp jumps the passing lane, and gets the steal, and the layup, it’s a one point game.

Greenwood’s Kylah Pearcy running the floor, stops and pops from 15 feet, it’s 10-7 Bulldogs.

Later Greenwood’s Pate Jones with the floater, Bulldogs by three.

Greenwood goes onto win 72-58.