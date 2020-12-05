Greenwood advances to Willard Basketball Classic Championship

WILLARD, Mo. — In a battle of unbeatens, the Greenwood Blue Jays reigned supreme.

Greenwood beat Willard 88-62 to advance to the championship game of the Willard Basketball Classic.

The Blue Jays (2-0) jumped out to a quick lead, which included an Aminu Mohammed dunk that gave Greenwood early momentum.

Mohammed stuffed the stat sheet for the Jays with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Grant Harper added in 16 points for Greenwood.

Willard (3-1) kept the pace through much of the first half, trailing by only four points midway through the second quarter.

Greenwood pushed the tempo, eventually increasing the lead to 16 at halftime.

The win sets up a cant-miss matchup in the championship game between Greenwood and Kickapoo.

Willard will play Bolivar in the 3rd place game.