Greenwood advances to class 3 quarterfinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greenwood Blue Jays are back to playing championship-caliber basketball.

The Blue Jays beat Miller 81-47 on Tuesday night in the sectional round of the class 3 state tournament.

Aminu Mohammed had a game-high 25 points to go with 13 rebounds. Nic Burri scored 13 with Kaden Stucky going for 12.

Joel Kleeman paced the Cardinals with 23 points.

Greenwood set the tempo early, claiming a 10-0 lead just 80 seconds into the contest. Mohammed scored eight of the 10 points.

That lead would balloon to 47-31 at halftime with the Blue Jays increasing it down the stretch.

The win sets up a must-see quarterfinal matchup as Greenwood will meet Hartville on Friday night in the state quarterfinals.

The two met earlier this season with Hartville winning 48-31 in the Springfield R-12 Winter Classic.