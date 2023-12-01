SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears hosted Tulane Friday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

And the Green Wave wearing blue, had the lead until Lacy Stokes hits this three, it’s 6-5 Lady Bears.

Indya Green with the step back jumper from the elbow, it’s 10-8 Mo State.

Green had a big night.

The Lady Bears with some defense, Green with the steal, down the floor to Kyrah Daniels, who stops and pops, 21-14 Missouri State.

Later it’s Daniels who feeds green for the hoop, the Kickapoo product had a career high 26 points and the Lady Bears win 70-60.