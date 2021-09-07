Grandpa Bear leads Missouri State defense

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State will kick off the home schedule Saturday night against Central Arkansas.

In our Bear Nation report, it will be a battle of ranked teams.

Central Arkansas is ranked 19th in the FCS STATS poll.

The Bears are ranked 23rd, moving up one spot despite losing at Oklahoma State last week.

Missouri State’s defense got better as the game went on in Stillwater.

The Bears held the Cowboys to just three points in the second half and lost a heartbreaker 23-16.

Missouri State held the Cowboys to just 54 rushing yards and recovered two fumbles and had an interception.

Ten of the 11 bears on defense are seniors, and 23-year old Tyler Lovelace has been a Bear since 2016.

Tyler Lovelace/Bears Linebacker:”Yea I get called the grandpa on the team. We had a couple of guys last year, you didn’t know that. We had a couple of guys that were a little older then me. But now coming back, I’m one of the oldest guys now. I guess I’m the grandpa of the team these days. It’s a lot of fun having guys you can trust out there. And you know you’re going to get an effort for four quarters. It’s a lot of fun, especially with a lot of new faces. Got those guys acclimated quick with the playbook. They just came in ready to work..”