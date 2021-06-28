Gorman promoted to Memphis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It has been a when and not if question all season.

When will Nolan Gorman get promoted to Memphis?

The answer is now.

The Cardinals announced on Monday that the 2nd ranked prospect has been promoted to AAA-club Memphis.

Gorman has played in 43 games with Springfield in his first AA season. He has hit 11 home runs with 27 RBIs during that span.

He also made history in a game against the Arkansas Travelers becoming the first Springfield Cardinal to hit a home run in each of his first three at-bats.

During that stretch, Gorman hit seven home runs across five games against Arkansas.

The 21-year-old has been splitting time at second and third base in order to play both if he were to make it to St. Louis.

Gorman was the Cardinals’ first pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

The Cardinals announced that Malcom Nunez is being promoted to Springfield from A+ Peoria. Nunez is ranked 13 in the organization.