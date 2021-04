Gorman & Herrera highlight Springfield opening day roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two of the top three St. Louis Cardinals’ prospects will be playing in Springfield on May 4th’s Opening Day.

The Springfield Cardinals released their 28-player roster Friday, highlighted by No. 2 Cardinals prospect 3B Nolan Gorman and No. 3 prospect C Ivan Herrera.

The @Cardinals have announced our 2021 Opening Day Roster.



The 28 names bringing baseball back to Springfield 👉 https://t.co/ZUoI9y6p3i — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 30, 2021

Here is the full roster (prospect ranking in parentheses):

PITCHERS (15): RHP Grant Black, RHP Jacob Bosiokovic, LHP Patrick Dayton, RHP Edgar Escobar, RHP Edgar Gonzalez, RHP Salvador Justo, RHP Kyle Leahy, _RHP Andre Pallante_, LHP Jacob Patterson, RHP Dalton Roach, RHP Griffin Roberts, LHP Domingo Robles, RHP Alvaro Seijas, LHP Connor Thomas, RHP Jake Walsh

CATCHERS (3): Ivan Herrera (3), Nick Raposo, Julio Rodriguez (15)

INFIELDERS (6): Luken Baker (19), Nick Dunn, Nolan Gorman (2), Irving Lopez, Delvin Perez, Juan Yepez (22)

OUTFIELDERS (4): Chase Pinder, Nick Plummer, Justin Toerner (30), David Vinsky

Springfield opens its season May 4th at home against Wichita Wind Surge, kicking off a 6-game homestand that lasts until May 9th.

First pitch on Tuesday, May 4th is set for 6:35 pm.