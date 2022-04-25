SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s a name you might not have recognized on opening day, but it’s a name you have heard a lot since.

He is Moises Gomez.

“Thank God. It’s a blessing to (me),” Moises Gomez said speaking through translator Pedro Pages. “(I) am having fun with it, it’s a blessing.”

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Gomez signed his first professional contract in 2015 at just 16 years old.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career in the Rays organization before being released in October.

“That time, (me) and (my) agent came to an agreement that (I) could go play in Venezuela with all that was going on over there,” Gomez said. “It’s the best decision (I) took and we took advantage of it and it worked out.”

Less than two weeks after, he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Now 23, he made his Springfield Cardinals debut on April 10th

“It’s pretty and (I) like it a lot,” Gomez said with a smile.

His first hit, a home run.

“He’s seeing the ball like a beach ball right now and he’s not missing them,” Leger said.

His next two hits. Similar results.

“It’s a different sound when he hits the ball,” Leger said. “It’s loud. And right now he’s doing that. I know in the past he has had some issues with striking out a lot, but that’s not happening this year. Something clicked and now he is on fire.”

“(I) want to start everything from zero,” Gomez said. “Whatever happened yesterday, happened yesterday. (I) want to move on and start everything from zero the next day and just start all over again.”

Gomez has hit nine home runs in 12 games. He leads all of minor league baseball in home runs while his 1.649 OPS also tops the minors.

He won the first two Texas League Player of the Week honors of the season, becoming the first Springfield Cardinal to go back to back since Colby Rasmus in August of 2007.

Doing it in a new organization with a fresh start.

“I am really thankful for it and having the uniform on really helps me a lot. I am grateful for it and just taking advantage of the moment.”