SPRINGFIELD–If you tuned in Saturday night, you saw how Missouri State won in come from behind fashion for the second straight day against Bradley. Well, Sunday was a whole new ball game, but ended in a ridiculous, identical way.

Third and final game of the weekend between the Bears and Braves, MO-State clinched the series on Saturday, but no one ever gets tired of winning.



Bottom 1st, MSU down 3-0, when freshman Taeg Gollert connects barrel to ball and launches his first career grand slam! His 5th homer of the season vaults the Bears in front.

But that edge didn’t last another inning. Top 2, Con O’Brien singles to right to drive in Ryan Vogel for the go-ahead run. Braves back up 5-4.

Top 3, bradley has runners at the corners with 1 out, and look at this! Textbook sacrifice bunt. I hope every high school baseball coach in our dma shows this clip to his team tomorrow. Illinois boys led 7-4.

Jump to the 6th, Bears still down 3, Zach Stewart, all this freshman does is punish baseballs. He leads the team with 28 rbi and drives in a pair to make it a 1-run game.

Two batters later, Cam Cratic played hero yesterday, comes up clutch again today. The flare to left brings home Stewart and this game is tied 8-8.

But trouble comes knocking in the 9th for Keith Gutton’s team.

Bradley trailed 9-8 entering the frame but they respond with 2 runs to lead 10-9.

But you know what Yogi Berra said, it ain’t over til the fat lady sings.

Especially when Gollert’s at the plate. And would you believe, for the second time this game, Gollert hits a grand slam! This one shuts down Hammons Field in style! Gollert becomes the first player in Bears history to hit two grand slams in the same game. Missouri state scores 14 runs on 12 hits to claim the finale and sweep the series.