Golfers take to Highland Springs for Price Cutter Charity Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s golf week in Springfield as the Price Cutter Charity Championship tees off this Thursday.

It’s the 31st time the event will be held at Highland Springs.

“To have such a history around an event, it takes a lot,” Brandon Harkins said. “For it to be here that long it speaks volumes for the clubs, the members and the community around the club as well.”

More than 150 golfers are ready to take part in this year’s tournament, including exemptee Tony Romo.

Last year, the winning score was 22 under.

“I’ve missed the cut here by one stroke the past two years, so I’m still trying to figure that out,” Justin Lower said. “This course you have to putt well. the greens are so good, it’s kind of on you to putt well or not.”

“You just have to make birdies,” Harkins said. “I think the birdies are out there and you just have to minimize your mistakes.”

The PCCC is the seventh event since the Korn Ferry Tour restarted play back in June because of the pandemic. It follows back-to-back weeks at TPC San Antonio.

“II think we are starting to get back in a rhythm,” Carl Yuan said. “Being back for a few weeks, we’re starting to get back on track.”

When the restart was announced, this week was scheduled to be the first event back with spectators. But like the six tournaments before it, that will not be the case.

“We love playing in front of fans and it means a lot to us, but I think everyone is doing the right thing as far as COVID goes,” Harkins said.

“It’ll be different for sure, especially without grandstands,” Lower said. “They kind of frame 9 and 18, both greens on the approach shot, so it’s different in that aspect. I would say 90 percent of the guys out here miss the fans more than anything.”

Nonetheless golf will be played, and the pros are ready for the challenge.

Harkins begins his play on Thursday at 7:31 am on 10, Lower opens at 7:42 on 10 and Yuan will open at 12:41 pm from 1.

Romo tees off on Thursday at 9:06 am on the 10th tee.