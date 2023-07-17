SPRINGFIELD, Mo–156 golfers teed off Monday at Millwood golf course.

The goal was to be one of the top finishers and earn a ticket into this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship.

It’s the Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifier.

The eight golfers with the lowest scores get to play on Thursday at Highland Springs CC.

Longwood, Florida’s Austin Hitt had a fantastic round, shooting a nine under par 62 to win the event.

Seven others will join him.

Golfers from as far away at South America, to as close as Springfield were on the course hoping to catch lightning in a bottle.

“It’s you know. Just a matter of keeping yourself calm. And hitting shot by shot. A matter of nerves would be at the last minute if you’re in the hunt,” said South American golfer Ivan Ramirez.

“Yea pretty much. Once you’re out there on the golf course, it’s just another day of golf. I’ve done some Monday qualifiers before. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to play in any of the events after the fact. Hopefully it changes today,” said Springfield golfer Landon Steele.