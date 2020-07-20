Golfers battle stress, courses in Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifiers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the 31st summer, professional golfers will swing for big money on the hills southeast of Springfield.

Pandemic or no, the Korn Ferry Tour will be at Highland Springs Country Club with the first round set to tee off bright and early Thursday morning.

It’ll be different with fans not allowed to watch the tournament.

One tradition remains the same, the Monday qualifier.

Hundreds of golfers were playing at Rivercut and Millwood golf courses.

All shooting for one of eight spots in the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

It’s not an easy life.

“I’m just doing everything I can right now. Because the Korn Ferry Q school is not happening this year. So that’s one of the reasons why I’m doing pretty much everything. Usually I try to find some that are closer together so I can drive. If you don’t have any status, Korn Ferry tour status you can spend usually over a thousand dollars just for these things. If you don’t make it. And even if you do make it and don’t make the cut you don’t make any money. So it’s tough out here,” said Scott Kim from New Jersey.

It is indeed golf week in the Ozarks.

Again this is the 31st year of the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

The first round tees off on Thursday, July 23rd.

And the championship round will be Sunday, July 26th.

This year’s purse is $650-thousand dollars and the winner on Sunday will take home a first place check worth $121,500 dollars.

In the 30 previous Charity Championships a golfer has not won this event twice.

We’ll see if that holds up again this year.