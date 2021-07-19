Golfers battle for 8 spots in PCCC Monday Qualifying

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 100 golfers flocked to Millwod Golf Club on Monday for a chance at competing in a Korn Ferry Tour event.

Golfers could be found from as near as Springfield to as far as New York, California and Florida.

Only the top eight finishes would qualify for a place in Thursday’s opening round.

It’s not uncommon for someone that had to Monday qualify to make noise in the PCCC.

Last July, Daniel Sutton went through Monday qualifying, and he finished in fourth in PCCC that year.

Tripp Kinney just wrapped up his collegiate career at Iowa State and has been spending his summer competing in mini-tour events.

He shot a 4-under, which is just below the cut-line, but says he still gained confidence.

“There are a lot of really, really good golfers out here trying to turn professional,” Kinney said. “It’s proven to me that I am right there and I can compete with that I just have to have a few less mistakes out there and I’ll be right with these guys. I’ve had good opportunities and good chances every week, but you have to play some pretty solid golf out here. All of the Korn Ferry Tour events are some of the best golfers in the world. There are a whole lot of people on the Korn Ferry Tour events that are knocking on the door to get on the PGA Tour and the Price Cutter is a great event.”