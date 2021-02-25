Golden City ends Lockwood’s season in districts

BOLIVAR, Mo–Boys high school playoff basketball as well in Bolivar, Lockwood against Golden City for the Class 1 District 6 championship.

The Eagles are the only team to beat Lockwood this season.

Lockwood off to a quick start, Spencer Neal cuts to the rack for two, it’s 4-nothing.

Then nice ball movement from the Tigers, to Dylan Gallup who swishes the ten footer, it’s 6-nothing.

Golden City gets its offense going, Chain ;Parrill stops and pops from 12 feet, it’s 8-2.

Then the senior would swish a three from the wing, it’s a three point game.

And the Eagles would beat Lockwood again this season winning the district championship 65-43.