GLVC postpones most fall sports until spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Division II conferences are facing the same challenges as their collegues in Division I.

When to play sports.

The GLVC, which features Drury, SBU and Missouri S&T, announced their decisions Monday.

For Bearcat and Miner football fans, it means holidng off until 2021.

The conference announced football has been postponed until the spring semeste, with the same happening for Men’s and Women’s soccer and volleyball as well.

Cross country will be the only fall sport permitted to continue.

Football, soccer and volleyball are listed as “high risk” sports by the NCAA Sports Science Institute.

The GLVC became the 11th of the 23 NCAA Division II conferences to postpone fall competition in some form.

Winter sports, for the time being, remain unchanged, with an exception for basketball and wrestling.

The GLVC will meet a little closer to their start dates and make a decision on October 1.

More waiting time for the top-ranked Drury Lady Panthers basketball team, but added hope that they can play a full season.