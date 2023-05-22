BRANSON, Mo–In state high school baseball playoffs, Glendale faced Willard in a Class 5 district 6 championship.

The Tigers have ended Glendale’s season at this point of the playoffs the last three years.

Top of the second, Glendale has runners at second and third and Willard’s Cooper Wilken gets the ground ball to third, and the throw home for the force and the end of the threat.

Top of the third, Glendale’s Sebastian Norman muscles up and takes this deep to left, just over the fence for a two run homer, it’s 2-0 Falcons.

And that’s all that Drew Wedgeworth would need, he gets the strikeout here.

Wedgeworth throws a no-hitter and Glendale shuts out Willard 2-0 to advance to sectionals.