SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s been 40 years since the first high school soccer match in Springfield.

Glendale and Kickapoo marked that anniversary Tuesday night, players from those four decades were recognized before the match.

Kickapoo strikes first, Dane Prost fires this into the left corner, 1-0 Chiefs.

Later in the first half, Glendale ties it up, Alejandro Sarmiento, he scores it’s 1-1.

It was 2-1 Falcons when Kickapoo’s Troy Skinner with the free kick from 40 yards out, slips through the keepers hands and in, it’s 2-2.

This would go into two overtimes before Glendale wins 3-2.