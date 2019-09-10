Glendale tops Buffalo in softball

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — High school softball, Buffalo traveling to take on Glendale.

With the bases loaded, Emily Phillips takes one for the team, Kyndall phillips scores easily and it’s 1-0.

Then Madi Marsh connects and sends a ball out to right field, that’ll start the merry-go-round as Meegan Randall and Kayla Craft both score to make it 3-0 Falcons.

Glendale trying to get more on the board, Trinity Zachary hits it high to center it’s caught and following a play at the plate Emily Phillips with the perfect slide avoids the tag and scores.

Glendale’s great start to the season continues, Falcons win 13-3.