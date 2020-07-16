Glendale suspends football conditioning after positive Covid-19 test

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–One individual associated with the Glendale football team has also tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result the Falcons have suspended football conditioning for the next two weeks.

Springfield Public Schools is also asking all Falcon football players who were taking part in the conditioning program to self quarantine until July 27th.

This is only for football players, other sports who were having off season conditioning are not involved.

The first day of fall sports full team practice is August tenth.