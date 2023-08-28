SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The high school fall sports season is cranking into full gear.

Monday night at Glendale, the Falcons volleyball team hosted Branson.

And end of the first set, Branson’s Ellison Merhoff with the kill and it was a 19-17 Falcons lead.

Glendale trying to put the first set away, Libby Allen with the block at the net, and the Falcons win the opening set 25-19.

Move to the second set now, Glendale’s Ella Ecker powers it through the Pirates defense at the net, it’s 5-4 Falcons.

Glendale won the second set, Branson the third, and the Falcons took the fourth and deciding set 26-24.