Glendale soccer’s season ends in state semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was an earlier end to the season than the Glendale Falcons soccer team would have hoped.

Due to the potential of afternoon storms, the start of Glendale’s state semifinal game against Fort Zumwalt South was moved ahead three hours.

The Bulldogs would prevail through the early kick and pockets of rain 3-1 to advance to the class 3 state championship.

FZS scored the only goal of the first half on a Brendan Owens shot off his knee just eight minutes into the contest.

The 1-1 score would hold through halftime.

Following another Bulldogs score, the Falcons were able to get one back, closing the gap to 2-1.

But Karson Gibbs would score his second goal of the day on a penalty kick with under 10 minutes to play, giving the Bulldogs an insurance goal.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, MSHSAA has decided not to play any third place games this year.

Glendale ends its season with a 17-5 record.