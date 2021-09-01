Glendale soccer tames Tigers 3-1

REPUBLIC, Mo–Boys high school soccer Wednesday night, Republic hosting Glendale.

And this was all Glendale, first half, off the penalty kick, Cayden Meyer puts this inside the left post, and it’s a 1-nothing game.

Just a few minutes later the Falcons add to that lead, the Tigers can’t clear the ball, it rolls to Andrei Balanean who fires the perfect shot, top right corner, 2-nothing Glendale.

Later, the Galcons trying again, Luis Castro-Hernandez with the shot, but Republic’s keeper Drake Lightfoot is there for the stop.

But Glendale goes onto win 3-1.