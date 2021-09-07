Glendale soccer edges Kickapoo in Southside Rivalry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Tuesday night, the Southside Rivalry, Glendale hosting Kickapoo.

And Kickapoo with an early chance, the throw in, not one, but two head balls, but check out the acrobatic save by Glendale’s Camden Meyer, well done.

The Falcons had an opportunity in the first, Misha Trimble down the near side, and fires a shot stopped by Kickapoo’s Dawson Sozio, still scoreless.

End of the first half, nice throw in by the Falcons Dylan Roberts, it goes to Cooper Buzbee, his shot is blocked, but Alex Spence is there to fire home the rebound, it’s 1-nothing Glendale.

And the Falcons win the Southside Rivalry 2-1.