Glendale slips past Catholic in KHS Shootout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Thursday night, Glendale taking on Catholic in the Kickapoo Shootout.

And Glendale was on the attack all night, here Alex Spence with the shot and it bounces off the top of the cross bar, still scoreless.

Later in the first half, Spence again, the head ball over the keeper, the ball’s rolling toward the empty net, but Catholic’s Gage Vehr is there to save the day.

Still scoreless.

But just a few minutes later, Andrei Balanean on the penalty kick, puts it right under the crossbar, that scores, it’s 1-nothing Glendale.

And Glendale slips past Catholic 2-1.