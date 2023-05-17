SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school girls playoff soccer Wednesday afternoon, Class 3 district 6 Glendale hosting Willard.

And the Falcons would strike early in the first half, Reilly Heman with the crossing pass to Avery Givens, she shoots and scores and it’s 1-nothing Glendale.

Willard with a chance later in the half, Katelyn Magee on the attack, but Glendale’s keeper Meegan Randall is there for the stop.

The Falcons strike again late in the first half, Sage Baker with a perfect pass to Heman, she shoots and scores, 2-0 Glendale.

And the Falcons go onto win 3-0 and advance in the playoffs.