SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Tuesday night, Glendale hosting Waynesville.

And the Tigers with a couple of early opportunities, nice through ball, but the Glendale keeper, Jase Jaeger is there for the stop.

Later Waynesville’s Sei Fowler with the shot, but it’s just wide, still scoreless.

Later in the first half, Glendale’s Landon Butler with a great pass, right on Dylan Spivy’s foot, he shoots and scores, 1-0 Falcons.

And Glendale goes onto win 1-0.