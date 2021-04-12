Glendale shuts out Repmo 4-0

REPUBLIC, Mo–Girls high school soccer Monday night, Republic looking for its second straight win against 5-1 Glendale.

And the Falcons would strike first, Reilly Heman attacking down the left side, she’s working hard to get off a shot, she shoots and scores it’s 1-nothing Glendale.

The Falcons would get another, Parker Buzbee with some persistance, three cracks at it before she scores it’s 2-nothing.

Glendale trying for more, this shot is knocked down by Republic’s Graci Coleman, and then she takes it away from two other Falcons.

But Glendale shuts out Republic 4-nil.