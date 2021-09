SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Glendale football stayed perfect on the young season in dominant fashion Thursday as the Falcons shutout visiting Hillcrest, 74-0.

Glendale jumped ahead quickly through the air, claiming a 30-0 lead after just the first quarter.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 on the season with the win.

They’ll look to keep momentum going in week four as they visit Bolivar.

As for Hillcrest, the Hornets fall to 0-3 with the loss.

They’ll look to bounce back next Friday when they visit Rolla.