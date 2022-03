SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school soccer Thursday night at Glendale.

The Falcons hosting Camdenton on a chilly night.

Glendale was hot early though, off the corner kick, Annabel Stenger gets a foot on it, and sets up Riley Whisenhunt, she shoots and scores it’s 1-nothing Falcons.

Later in the first half, again it’s a corner nick, A.J. Black boots it to Whisenhunt again, and she scores again, 2 for 2 and that makes it 2-nil Glendale.

And the Falcons go onto shutout Camdenton 8-nil.